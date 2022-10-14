FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) – A Newport News man was sentenced on Thursday to over three years in prison for making numerous threats against state and federal officials, including a former President of the United States.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Steve Cochran of Newport News has made over 60 threats to elected officials, saying he would murder, kidnap, torture, and rape the officials and their loved ones. The threats were often highly graphic.

In one example provided by the court, Cochran threatened to shoot a U.S. Senator, saying that it was “not a threat” but “a “guarantee,” as well as saying the Senator would not “live past August” and that the official’s “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”

Cochran was arrested for these threats in December 2021, according to court documents.

He was sentenced in the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 41 months in prison.

In addition to his most recent sentencing, Cochran is a two-time convicted felon. According to a Department of Justice release, he has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny. Cochran also has an assault conviction connected to repeated threats to kill his spouse.

The investigation into Cochran’s threats was conducted by several police departments, including the Virginia State Police, Hampton Police Division, James City County Police Department and the Newport News Police Department.