Newport News woman dies in Monday morning vehicle crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department said a Newport News woman died in a fatal vehicle crash Monday morning.

The department said officers responded to a crash at the 10300 block of Prince George Drive, State Route 156, at about 6:54 a.m. on March 18.

Upon arrival, officers learned a black Kia sedan was traveling northbound on Prince George Drive when it was struck head-on by a tan Ford SUV that was going southbound. The driver lost control and crossed the centerline, hitting the front of the Kia.

The department said the driver of the Ford SUV, Markisha Jackson, 20, of Prince George, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Kia sedan driver, Jade Hayes, 25, of Newport News, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Hayes was taken to VCU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Police said road and weather conditions may have contributed to the crash, but this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone that witnessed or has any information related to the crash, is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.