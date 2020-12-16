Nine cars from Norfolk Southern train derail in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly ten cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday morning.

Jeff DeGraff, a representative from Norfolk Southern, told WFXR News that nine cars derailed on a train leaving the Roanoke rail yard at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Personnel and contractors are currently on scene to assess damage and start “uprighting” and removing the cars, according to DeGraff.

(Photo: Sloan Champney/WFXR News)

(Photo: Sloan Champney/WFXR News)

(Photo: Sloan Champney/WFXR News)

(Photo: Sloan Champney/WFXR News)

There are no reports of injuries as of this writing.

The cause of the derailment is undetermined at this time, DeGraff says.

The Roanoke Police Department told WFXR News there are cones in place at Jefferson and Norfolk to direct traffic.

