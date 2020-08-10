NNS offers ‘modified unpaid leave’ for parents to arrange child care for upcoming school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced it will offer modified unpaid leave for parents who need to make arrangements for the upcoming school year — as most Hampton Roads schools plan to begin the year virtually.

Requests for the leave can be submitted between August 17 and August 27. Officials say these are the only days to submit. All leave requests will start on or before September 1 and will end on September 30. Employees will be required to return to work on October 1.

“We know that many of our shipbuilders have young children and are faced with the difficult challenge of how to balance their responsibilities as a parent with their career responsibilities,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of Human Resources and Administration, in a statement released on Thursday.

Additional details:

Unpaid COVID Leave of Absence is being offered for shipbuilders with children under 15 and/or with special needs.

Dependents will be verified through an employee’s benefits plan. If an employee does not participate in a company benefits plan, employees will be required to provide dependent verification information when they apply for leave.

Information on how to apply, documentation required, and eligibility can be found here.

Additionally, the HERO Program is available to NNS employees and their families. HERO is a free benefit that allows access to professional counselors who are experienced with helping families work through life’s challenges. They also have online tools to help find childcare resources.

“This is the first time in our lifetime we have experienced a pandemic. It’s new for each of us, and each of us handle challenges differently. If you are struggling, please ask for help,” said Jacobs.

Read the full release here.

Latest News