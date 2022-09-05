SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has announced that nobody will be charged after a two-car crash in Sussex County caused the death of an 11-year-old girl Sunday.

According to state police, 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson of North Carolina was driving a 2009 International 4300LP converted ambulance truck southbound on Interstate 95 around 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle “experienced a sudden blow out of the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Police said the blowout caused Dawson to lose control of the truck and run off the road and down onto Blue Star Highway, where the truck immediately crashed into a 2021 Kia Forte that was traveling northbound on the highway. The Kia — driven by 44-year-old Henry James Hall — was hit on the passenger side, and the impact of the crash pushed the car into a ditch. Hall was driving two juveniles in the car.

All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.

Virginia State Police said neither alcohol nor speed were found to be the cause of the crash and said no charges will be placed at this time.