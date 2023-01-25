GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greensville County Public Schools announced no children were injured after a school bus was hit by an SUV while on the way to school Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The school said the incident involved school bus #30. The bus was hit on Highway 301, near Ruffin Street, while on the way to drop the children off at school. Three students were reportedly on the bus at the time of the incident. None were injured.

The school said all children were taken to school safely after the incident.