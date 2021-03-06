No injuries after small plane crashes at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Emergency crews spent part of Saturday morning into early afternoon on the scene of a small plane crash at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

According to Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the private plane’s landing gear did not properly deploy which resulted in the plane making a belly-landing on the runway.

The incident took place around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The aircraft was locally-based.

Two people were on board the small plane, which has since been removed from the runway. It is being inspected and repaired.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“It is really rare for this to happen,” Boettcher told WFXR News.

Airport officials say the airport is open; however, the runway the incident occurred on is being inspected.