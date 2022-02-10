No one hurt in Stafford house fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported after a house caught fire in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue say firefighters arrived at house on fire on the 00 block of Hall Lane just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was determined that the source of the fire was the kitchen. Once they got inside, firefighters had the fire under control in about ten minutes.

The one occupant of the house was able to evacuate before firefighters arrived and was evaluated at the scene. The Red Cross came to offer their services but the occupant refused.