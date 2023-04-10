CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia (UVA) Darden School Foundation is looking for members of nonprofit organizations to nominate a senior leader to take part in a $40,000 program for free.

The foundation, which supports UVA’s Darden School of Business, is offering to pay for two Virginia nonprofit leaders to take part in The Executive Program (TEP), which Fortune Magazine named one of the “10 executive leadership programs that should be on every business leader’s radar.”

The program, which normally costs over $40,000, gives participants “an enterprise perspective, a strategic vision for their organization and improve their mental and physical health with expert guidance.”

“Today’s nonprofit leaders confront many of the same challenges as their for-profit contemporaries, making TEP an ideal experience to develop a broader, ethical and informed perspective on leadership,” said Ashley Williams, CEO and CLO of UVA Darden’s Executive Education program. “Darden is deeply committed to serving the Commonwealth, and these fellowships will help strengthen the organizational impact of two deserving nonprofit leaders from Virginia each year.”

The program lasts six months and consists of two in-person sessions and a virtual intersession. One of the in-person sessions will take place at UVA’s main campus in Charlottesville and the other will take place at UVA Darden’s D.C.-area campus in Arlington.

Nominations can be submitted here, the deadline is May 16. The two winners will be announced June 6 and the program will begin Oct. 15. More information about TEP can be found here.