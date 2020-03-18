Non-emergency evictions suspended for 3 weeks during coronavirus crisis, Supreme Court of Virginia orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Renters facing eviction in Virginia will have three weeks to stay in their homes as the commonwealth works to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect the lives of residents impacted by local government, school and business closures.

The Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

“It would be an absolute outrage for Virginians to be evicted from their homes during this emergency, especially as we are asking them to practice social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring wrote in a news release about the judicial order.

This is good news for many residents living in Richmond. Richmond has one of the highest eviction rates in the nation, according to a study by RVA Eviction Lab.

“This temporary eviction suspension is particularly important for hourly wage earners who are more likely to lose income and not be able to pay their rent because of business closures,” Herring wrote. “I want to thank the Supreme Court of Virginia for making this important decision to protect Virginians during these unprecedented times.”

