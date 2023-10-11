NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia-based aircraft carrier strike group deployed by Secretary Lloyd Austin III in response to the Hamas terrorist attack has reached the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“The arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to take advantage of this situation,” said General Michael Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command.

The military units that compose the strike group include:

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) — U.S. Navy aircraft carrier The aircraft carrier’s eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft

USS Normandy (CG 60) — Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser

USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) — Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer

USS Ramage (DDG 61) — Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer

USS Carney (DDG 64) — Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer

USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) — Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer

“Efforts to increase U.S. posture continue, including the rapid movement into theater of U.S. Air Force F-15s, F-16s and A-10s to augment existing fighter squadrons in the region,” a release from USCENTCOM reads.