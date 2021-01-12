Norfolk chaplain arrested, accused of attempting to take indecent liberties with a child

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk chaplain is accused of attempting indecent liberties with a child.

66-year-old Victor Matthias Philip was arrested on Friday regarding multiple charges of attempting indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Details are still unclear on what led to his arrest, however 10 On Your Side’s learned that Philip worked as a chaplain at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital in Norfolk.

The president and CEO of Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital confirmed Philip’s contract to provide chaplain services at the facility and says that his contract had been terminated on Monday.