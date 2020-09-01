Norfolk Committee launches referendum campaign to open casino

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group held an event Monday morning to officially launch the campaign to pass a referendum and allow a resort and casino to open in Downtown Norfolk.

The All In for Norfolk Casino Committee kicked off their campaign to push Norfolk residents to vote “yes” come November 3 on the proposal to build a $500 million resort casino next to Harbor Park.

Their strategy? Straight to the facts and the benefits, one of which is a proposed $150,000 new grocery store in the St. Pauls area which has become a food desert back in June.

The closing of Save-A-Lot off Church Street, the only grocery store in the St. Paul’s quadrant of Norfolk, left many vulnerable residents in the neighborhood, which includes a number of public housing communities.

Earlier this year, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced they were ready to move forward with plans to establish casinos in Norfolk and Richmond after the state legislature approved Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment legalizing casinos in Virginia.

The move came after Governor Ralph Northam amended the original bill with new regulations. The new rule includes designating all state funds taken from the casino tax revenue and forfeiting to future school construction projects.

The tribe announced plans to build a casino in Norfolk in December of 2018, and by January the tribe and the city signed a development agreement for it.

The future of the casino in Norfolk is still uncertain until November, but either way, officials say that proposed grocery store is coming.

