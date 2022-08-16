FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud in connection with fraud schemes targeting Navy Federal Credit Union, according to a press release from the the U.S. Department of Justice’s, U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, Taimak Peters, 28, helped devise a scheme to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. From approximately April through June 2018, Peters along with other co-conspirators, stole the identities of various victims, including their names, social security numbers and dates of birth, according to a DOJ press release.

Using this information, the consiprators established accounts at Navy Federal Credit Union and applied for car loans in the victims’ names from information secured from internet websites like Autotrader, the DOJ information said.

The court records show that once the loans were approved, a conspirator would go to a Navy Federal Credit Union, retrieve the loan check, then take it to a different branch to cash.

The court documents state the conspirators then split the proceeds of the fraudulently obtained check amongst themselves. Peters admitted in court to supplying stolen identities in at least three transactions. His specific actions caused Navy Federal Credit Union to lose over $57,000 according to a press release, with the overall conspiracy causing a loss exceeding $300,000.

Peters is the fourth person to plead guilty in this scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, facing a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of 32 years.

His co-conspirators, 29-year-old Raven Dixon of Norfolk, 38-year-old Ryan Eugene Gregory of Norfolk and 33-year-old Thomas Jules Rogers of Prince George’s County in Maryland, all previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles, according to court documents.