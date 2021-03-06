Norfolk man puts up signs to find kidney donor for his wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a sign in Virginia Beach that’s grabbing some attention.

A Norfolk man is hoping someone might give a life-saving donation to his wife.

The woman is in need of a kidney transplant. She’s on the donor waitlist, but the couple is optimistic the signs might help find a match.

At the corner of Columbus Street and Market Street at Town Center, you’ll find the husband’s humble plea for help.

The sign says “Someone I love needs a kidney,” with a phone number.

That number belongs to George Hitch. He’s on a mission to find a living kidney donor for his wife, Cynthia.

She has polycystic kidney disease. It’s a hereditary condition that causes cysts to grow in the kidneys, weakening their ability to function properly.

“I’d had bouts when I was 30, just infection and different things and it would really knock me back, but I’d bounce back,” Cynthia said.

About three years ago, Cynthia began dialysis, which she now does at home.

“At first it was hard to get used to,” she said. “I just hook up to it at nighttime and I have to be hooked up to it for eight or nine hours.”

Doctors recommended a kidney transplant, but family members weren’t a match.

George has since made T-shirts and posted signs at local businesses in Norfolk. He’s even recruited a few people to put decals on their cars.

“It just means the world to me. Hopefully, there can be a donor come forward to be generous to help my wife,” George said.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant. Cynthia added her name to Sentara waitlist.

“I’m just hoping I’ll feel better. I just want to go back to my life and feel better,” she said.

Cynthia said whether or not she finds her match, she’s encouraging everyone to consider being a living donor.

“I just can’t stress enough. It doesn’t have to be for me. There’s just so much need for an organ like that,” she said.

If you’d like to consider being a donor for Cynthia, contact George at 757-839-0439.

For more on how you can become a living donor, click here.