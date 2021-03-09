Norfolk man saved by VSP trooper and convenience store employee

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Early Monday morning, a Virginia State Trooper found a man laying unresponsive in front of a 7-11 convenience store in Norfolk. The trooper and a store employee worked together to save the man’s life.

The trooper had pulled into the lot on Tidewater Drive just before 6:20 a.m. and upon arrival spotted the man immediately went to help him.

According to a Virginia State Police Facebook post, the trooper preformed a preliminary health assessment and called EMS for help. While EMS was on their way, the trooper grabbed his own medical bag and preformed CPR on the man. A convenience store employee saw the scene and came to help the trooper administer CPR.

The employee helped with chest compressions while the trooper gave rescue breaths and administered a dose of NARCAN — nasal spray used to treat narcotic overdoses — to the unresponsive man. He then regained his pulse and began breathing on his on own.

Once EMS arrived, they took him to the hospital for additional medical treatment.