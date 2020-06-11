Norfolk mayor says city will remove Confederate statue within 24 hours, weather-permitting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said Thursday evening the city’s Confederate statue will be removed within the next 24 hours.

The announcement comes after a protester in Portsmouth was seriously injured by a falling Confederate soldier statue Wednesday night.

“Our prayers are with the City of Portsmouth,” Alexander said.

It will take several weeks to dismantle the monument, but the statue will come down within the next 24 hours, weather-permitting.

“As soon as it’s physically possible, it’ll happen,” City Manager Chip Filer said. “The events in Portsmouth certainly caused us to expedite the timetable.”

The statue will be moved to Elmwood Cemetery.

Previously:

Just a couple hours after protesters toppled parts of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, the Norfolk mayor released a statement asking for peaceful protests and safety.

Mayor Kenny Alexander said thousands have participated in peaceful protests in Norfolk and the city hoped “that this very important dialogue will continue.”

Alexander said Norfolk’s monument is 80 feet tall and it’s not safe to try to remove it without a truck that has a construction crane.

Here is Alexander’s statement in full: