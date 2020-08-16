NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone held a Zoom call with local inmates this week.
Boone spoke as part of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office “Second Chances” program and discussed topics including his story of overcoming adversity.
The grant program hopes to reduce recidivism and to also set up inmates for success upon their release back into society.
Latest News
- Central Virginia still experiencing flooding from Saturday’s rain
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Standstill traffic on I-85 in Petersburg
- Woman ends up in ditch after DUI in dangerous road conditions
- Norfolk Police Chief Boone Zooms with inmates as part of ‘Second Chances’ program
- StormTracker 8: Flood Warning for RVA through noon