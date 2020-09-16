Norfolk Police chief speaks on gun violence involving children across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone spoke about recent gun violence and young children who have been impacted.

“It’s a challenge keeping guns out of the wrong hands and as a result, we’re starting to see some of the consequences of that around Hampton Roads, across the country,” said Boone.

In August, a 1-month-old girl was hit by bullets in Norfolk. The girl, named Honesty, was critically injured. Her pelvis, both femurs and reproductive system were all damaged. Four other adults, including her mother, were also shot but are expected to survive.

“That little girl — her life will be forever challenged,” he said.

Back in July, in Chowan County, 9-year-old Makiia Slade was shot and killed when someone started shooting at the car she was a passenger in.

And on Sunday night, someone fired into a car on High Street in Portsmouth, hitting a 1-year-old.

A day later, on Monday, an infant was struck by gunfire at an intersection in Virginia Beach.

“We got young folks out here that for whatever reasons are pulling triggers and have no appreciation for who is in the background. No appreciation [for] the impact they’re going to make on these young people who haven’t had a chance to develop an opinion about anything,” said Boone.

Boone says gun violence is a societal issue and police need assistance from the community to change what’s happening on the streets.

“We have to take a deep dive and to start having some deep conversations and difficult conversations regarding crime and its impact on the African American community,” he said.

He says it’s important for him to continue to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence and the lives that are being affected.

“I wanted people to be emotionally-charged… Let’s do something. Let’s do as much as we can do together,” said Boone.

