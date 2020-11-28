Norfolk Southern train hits vehicle in Downtown Suffolk; driver able to escape

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a Norfolk Southern train hit a car in Suffolk Friday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. in the area around South Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue, dispatchers said.

As of 10:30 p.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units were still at the scene of the crash.

Initial investigation shows the vehicle, a Ford Mustang, became disabled on the track.

The driver, a man, was able to get out of the vehicle before it was hit.

The train did not derail.

While crews were working the scene, four railroad crossings in downtown were blocked.

The investigation is ongoing.

