Norfolk woman gives free wedding ring to COVID-vulnerable couple after getting requests worldwide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After Norfolk resident Christine Bonavita’s divorce, she couldn’t see herself just pawning or throwing away her wedding ring.

In mid-January, we spoke with Bonavita about her decision to host a giveaway instead to gift her ring to a couple in need. She thought to choose the winner of the diamonds based on each couple’s love story and before she knew it — the submissions became international.

Couples from South Korea, Russia, Japan, and other countries flooded her inbox. Each story as unique and touching as the next.

“I’m looking for a couple that can tell me their story. How did you get through this pandemic? Because if you got through this pandemic, you’re going to get through anything. And I want to hear that story,” says Bonavita.

On Valentine’s Day, she called a couple in Canada to let them know they’d won. Their names are Melissa and Jordan. In a letter to Christine, they laid out their love story.

Courtesy of Melissa Mccann/Christine Bonavita

From a young age, each has been fighting their own medical battles. Jordan was born with cystic fibrosis and Melissa was 12 when doctors told her she had ulcerative colitis.

Because of their vulnerability to COVID-19, the pair quarantined together and fell even more in love — enough that Jordan proposed on Christmas eve.

Their story took a quick turn however when Jordan’s health recently took a plunge. Doctors told him he’s likely to only live another ten years.

On top of Bonavita’s wedding ring, her former husband also tossed his into the mix – making for a matching set.

He’s not the only one who wanted in on the love story, other social media goers took to their jewelry boxes to see what they could spare for runner-up couples.

As of Sunday afternoon, she had more than three extra wedding rings she plans to give to other pairs.

