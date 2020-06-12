North Carolina man accused of threatening to burn down black church in Virginia Beach arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A 63-year-old North Carolina man accused of making racist remarks and threatening to burn down a black church during a phone call was arrested Friday and is expected to appear in federal court later in the day.

According to court documents, John Malcolm Bareswill allegedly made a threatening phone call on June 7 to a church with a predominantly African American congregation in Virginia Beach. A member of the church informed authorities that a man had called and and said “words to the effect of ‘you [racial slur] need to shut up,’ and threatened to set fire to the church,” a release from the Justice Department said.

“Our office takes seriously any threat to the lives and well-being of our fellow citizens,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement.

According to an affidavit, witnesses said the call was overheard on speakerphone by two members of the church and also three children.

“Threats meant to silence or intimidate people because of their race or religion, like the one allegedly made here, have our highest priority. No one should be made to fear for their safety or the safety of their church for speaking out, and we will seek justice for victims of those who allegedly violate that right,” Terwilliger’s statement continued.

Bareswill has been charged with making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or to unlawfully damage or destroy a building. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

