TSA said the gun pictured was found in a woman’s carry-on bag as she went through security at Richmond International Airport. (Photo: TSA)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was cited by police after she was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the woman was stopped after her carry-on bag triggered the X-ray system’s alarm as she was going through the airport’s security checkpoint. Inside the woman’s bag was a .380 caliber pistol loaded with eight rounds.

Security agents at the airport called police, who took the gun and cited the woman on weapons violations.

This is the 18th gun found in security at RIC so far in 2022.