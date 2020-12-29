Northam adds $20 million to Rebuild VA Economic Recovery Fund

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday he will allocate another $20 million to the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund to meet the demand for the program and fulfill pending grant applications.

The governor’s office said this additional funding will bring the program total to $120 million and allow more than 300 small businesses and nonprofits that applied before the last round of funding was exhausted in early December to receive grants. They said these eligible applicants who are still in the pipeline have been notified that their applications have been re-opened.

“Small businesses and nonprofits are among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and many are bracing for an uncertain few months ahead as the virus surges and we await the widespread availability of the vaccines,” Notham said.

The money will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, according to the governor’s office.

Rebuild RVA originally launched in August with $70 million of CARES Act funding. Northam added an additional $30 million in October, and the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity expanded eligibility so that businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees could apply.

Northam’s office said so far 45 percent of the available funds have been awarded, they have recieved nearly 20,000 applications and the average grant award through the program was $35,636.

“Virginia’s small business community remains diligent in protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers, and we must continue to support them in every way we can,” Northam said. “With Congress finally acting on a long-overdue relief package, I am also grateful that Virginia businesses will now have another opportunity to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program in the near future.”