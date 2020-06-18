Northam administration to provide bilingual COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is updating the Commonwealth on coronavirus from Northern Virginia this afternoon at 2 p.m. Northam’s administration is expected to provide a COVID-19 update in Spanish as well.

On Tuesday, Northam Virginia will not enter Phase Three of its reopening plan at the end of the week, but some state employees will have the day off for Juneteenth after the governor announced he would propose making the day an official holiday.

According to Northam, Virginia’s total case numbers continue to trend downwards and the percent of tests that are positive has dropped to 7.4% as of June 4.

At today’s briefing, the governor is expected to say more about what “Phase 3” will look like for Virginia.