Northam allocates $22M for private college’s COVID-19 response

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that he has allocated $22 million in federal funding to support Virginia’s private institutions of higher education.

The funding, made possible by the CARES Act, will support COVID-19 responses at the state’s private non-profit colleges and universities.

“Like public colleges and universities, Virginia’s private institutions are facing tremendous financial challenges as a result of COVID-19,” Northam said. “My administration is proud to support these institutions as they continue to provide a world-class education while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) will distribute the money to institutions based on COVID-19 expenses sustained between July 1 and Nov. 1 of this year.

The funds will support pandemic-related expenditures, including personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff, and faculty.

LATEST HEADLINES: