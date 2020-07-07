Northam asks Virginia’s education leaders to rename schools that honor Confederate icons

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam implored the state’s school board leaders in a letter Monday to change school names that glorify Confederate figures, asserting that they “reflect our broken and racist past” while also perpetuating “the hurt inextricably woven into this past.”

Activism in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor has reignited a spark to do away with monuments and names of schools that memorialize Confederate leaders and others. The effort to rename schools in the Richmond-area, including two Hanover County schools, have yielded different results.

“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism,” the governor wrote, “and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own. This is no longer acceptable.”

James F. Lane, the state superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement Tuesday that he supports Northam’s call to remove Confederate names from schools in Virginia.

“I wholeheartedly agree with Governor Northam that it is long past time for school boards to rename schools whose names honor Confederate leaders, and for schools to dispense with nicknames that recall the Confederacy,” Lane said. “Our schools should be welcoming to all students, and the names and mascots of our schools should not promote a history of racism.”

Lane also noted that school boards across the state have already voted to rename schools in their districts that honor Confederate leaders and sympathizers, stating that he believes the push from the governor will help drive the movement.

“I am encouraged that during the last few months, several local school boards have taken steps to rename schools, and I believe that the governor’s letter will prompt overdue conversations about inclusiveness in the few divisions that still have buildings with Confederate names,” he continued.

The Fairfax County School Board voted two weeks ago to change of Robert E. Lee High School. A new name, expected to go into effect by the 2020-2021 school year, will be selected after the board gets input from the community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.