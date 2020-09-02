Northam calling on Virginians to ramp up COVID-19 testing as school starts

(WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is asking Virginians to ramp up COVID-19 testing efforts as students head back to school.

Northam says testing numbers in the Commonwealth are going down and as we approach fall he is putting a special emphasis on teachers.

About two weeks ago, the Trump administration reclassified teachers as critical infrastructure workers, meaning they can continue working even if they were exposed to COVID-19.

Northam is going against Trump’s recommendation, saying if you’re a teacher and there’s a chance you’ve been exposed, you should get tested and quarantine until you receive your results.

Overall, Northam says COVID-19 in Virginia is moderately contained.

If you need a COVID-19 test, contact your local health department.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ