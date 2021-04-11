Northam calls for full investigation into Town of Windsor officers who pulled over Fort Lee Army Lieutenant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph S. Northam is directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an “independent investigation” following the encounter between a U.S. Army officer and two Windsor Police officers.

In Decemeber 2020, Army medic Lieutenant Caron Nazario, who is currently stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, was traveling in his newly-purchased Chevrolet Tahoe, west on U.S. 460 in the Town of Windsor when Officer Daniel Crocker initiated a traffic stop.

The traffic stop escalated, resulting in weapons being drawn, slang terminology being said to suggest Nazario was facing execution as well as him being pepper-sprayed and handcuffed.

Gov. Northam released a statement Sunday afternoon stating that the Commonwealth has done a lot of work on police reform. He added the work must continue to ensure residents of the state are having safe interactions with law enforcement.

In the statement, Gov. Northam invited Army medic Lieutenant Caron Nazario to meet for a conversation about reform in the country.

My statement on the encounter between Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two officers from the Windsor Police Department: pic.twitter.com/GcfL5YeIRm — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2021

Nazario is suing the two Town of Windsor police officers over the traffic stop. His attorney, Jonathan Arthur said his client’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated after officers used “unreasonable use of force” and temporarily took away Nazario’s gun.

Arthur said there needs to be accountability.