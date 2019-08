RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam called for Virginia to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in a tweet Monday honoring Women’s Equality Day. An effort to approve the amendment in Virginia, which would have made it the 38th state to do so, failed in January.

Today, on #WomensEqualityDay, we celebrate the tremendous progress we have made in advancing women's rights throughout our history, but we must also redouble our efforts to ensure real equality for all women—let's start by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 26, 2019

