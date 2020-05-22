Northam could soon order Virginians to wear face masks in public

1  of  3
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam (D) said during Friday’s coronavirus briefing that he plans to make an announcement next week on whether he will issue a statewide mandate requiring that Virginians wear protective masks while in public.

Several states are already requiring face coverings in public spaces while others are just asking residents to have them on when they are in businesses or commuting on public transportation.

“We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, we also want to talk about how we enforce that but I’ll be making that announcement on Tuesday,” Northam explained.

Northam hinted at a possible mask policy after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent him a letter urging the governor to consider the move.

“There have been overwhelming recommendations to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces, and I stand firm that by doing this we can all reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Stoney wrote. “As the nation’s only doctor governor, I know that you understand that this is not the time for us to let down our guard, which is why I am continuing to encourage you to make it a requirement that Virginians must wear a mask or face covering while in a public space or visiting businesses.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

