Northam declares April ‘Highway Safety Month’ in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, April 23, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared the month of April to be Highway Safety Month in the Commonwealth, and he’s urging all Virginians to help prevent injuries and deaths on the road.

Northam said this Highway Safety Month he is directing his highway safety team to highlight the importance of wearing a seatbelt in an effort to save lives.

Whether you are crossing the street, on a bike, or behind the wheel, we all have a responsibility to make conscious decisions that will keep our highways safe and prevent injuries and fatalities,” said Governor Northam.

Northam said in Virginia said dangerous behaviors like distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt put everyone on the road at risk.

He said even though the pandemic caused a significant decline in traffic volume throughout the Commonwealth in 2020, 343 people who weren’t wearing a seat belt still died in crashes. That’s a 13% increase compared to 304 deaths in 2019.