Northam declares State of Emergency ahead of second winter storm

This image provided by the Virginia department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Monday Jan. 3, 2022. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. (Virginia Department of Transportation via AP)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — In anticipation of the second winter storm to blow through Virginia this week, Governor Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency.

Much of the commonwealth is still reeling from the effects of the storm that left over 300,000 Virginians without power Monday, with thousands in rural areas still waiting for power to be restored to their homes. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the State of Emergency declaration was out of concern for those communities that will be especially hard-hit by the upcoming storm.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said.

“While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in Southwestern Virginia and the Richmond area. 2 to 5 inches are expected from Roanoke to D.C. and 4 to 8 inches are expected West of I-81. For 8News’ latest weather stories, click here.