Northam extending Virginia National Guard, state troopers deployment through Presidential Inauguration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced that members of the Virginia National Guard will remain in Washington, D.C. until President-Elect Joe Biden is officially sworn in. Virginia State Police officers will also remain on the ground.
Northam said his decision is based on conversations with the state’s emergency teams and officials in Washington, D.C.
On Wednesday, Northam sent members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Police troopers to assist after a mob of President Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building.
In a statement Wednesday night, Northam said that Virginia would stay for “as it takes to protect our nation’s capital and ensure the peaceful transition of power.”