Northam extending Virginia National Guard, state troopers deployment through Presidential Inauguration

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced that members of the Virginia National Guard will remain in Washington, D.C. until President-Elect Joe Biden is officially sworn in. Virginia State Police officers will also remain on the ground.

Northam said his decision is based on conversations with the state’s emergency teams and officials in Washington, D.C.

I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.



We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Northam sent members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Police troopers to assist after a mob of President Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building.

In a statement Wednesday night, Northam said that Virginia would stay for “as it takes to protect our nation’s capital and ensure the peaceful transition of power.”