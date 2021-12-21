Northam extends deadline for child care subsidy program, proposes early education funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia families now have until May 31, 2022 to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program which provides financial assistance to parents paying for child care.

The program was expanded this year under House Bill 2206 to allow parents to seek money for childcare. Applications for the program were extended to this month but Northam has now made another extension.

Families with a child 5 years or younger, that make less than 85% of the median household income can apply for a subsidy. So far, around 30,000 kids have been able to access early education resources using the funding. Applications are open on the Virginia Department of Education website.

“Surging enrollment in this program is evidence of the great need for quality child care options as Virginia’s economy continues to add jobs,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I know, as a mother myself, that parents want what is best for their children. This extension will provide relief for families who need it most.”

According to Gov. Ralph Northam, there have been historic investments made in early child education which have helped more Virginia families get care for their kids. Throughout his term, Northam has increased preschool funding and there has been increase in preschool students statewide.

On Tuesday Northam said his budget proposal will include $225 million more in funding for early childhood education.

“Pam and I firmly believe there is power in every child,” said Governor Northam. “Investing in early childhood education is an investment in the workforce of today and tomorrow—parents can get back to work and children can prepare for the bright futures ahead of them.”