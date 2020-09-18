Northam, Virginians take advantage of first day of early voting

Gov. Ralph Northam votes on the first day of in-person voting ahead of the 2020 election. (Photo via Northam’s office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginians across the commonwealth turned out to vote on the first day of the 45-day in-person voting period ahead of the November 2020 election.

Northam voted Friday morning at the Richmond general registrar’s office, and said Virginians can be sure their vote is secure whether it’s made in-person or by mail.

“Virginians can be confident their vote is secure, and will be counted,” Northam said. “While the pandemic has made this an unprecedented election year, Virginia voters have several safe and easy ways to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Voting is an essential part of our democracy, and I encourage every Virginia voter to know their options and make a plan for safely casting their ballot.”

In-person voting is taking place at local registrar’s offices across the state, as well as satellite locations such as public libraries. It runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, the Saturday before Election Day (Nov. 3).

To find your satellite voting location, click here.

Latest Posts: