Northam, health officials to hold briefing on Virginia’s COVID-19 response

FILE – In this March 11, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, back, listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor asked Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to reconsider his decision to welcome students back to the Lynchburg campus this week after their spring break. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has reported more than 200 cases of coronavirus since Gov. Ralph Northam last addressed the state’s response to the crisis. The governor will speak Friday alongside state health officials to share the latest updates on COVID-19.

In a press conference Wednesday, Northam mandated that elective surgeries be suspended, announced state parks would only be open during the day and asked those who have traveled from New York to Virginia to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Since then, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 213 to a total of 604. Of those cases, 83 people are in the hospital and 14 deaths have been reported.

Virginia State Parks announced more restrictions Wednesday, including the decision to close overnight facilities and restrooms through April 30.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.