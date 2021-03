The American flag flies at half staff in front of the The Ride of Steel roller coaster at Darien Lake Theme Park Resort, in Darien N.Y., Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Sgt. James Hackemer, a U.S. Army veteran who lost his legs while deployed in Iraq, was thrown from the 200-foot-tall roller coaster at the upstate […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff at all local, state and federal buildings in the Commonwealth.

This is in honor of the victims of the shooting that took place in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, which took the lives of 10 people.

The flags remain half-staff until the flags shall be lowered until sunset on March 27.

Last week, Northam also ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the Atlanta spa shooting victims.