Northam orders flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that all Virginia flags at the Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds across the state be flown at half-staff on March 14.

The order said this is in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 death in Virginia. It is also to honor the more than 9,900 Virginians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 as of March 12.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.