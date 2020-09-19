Northam orders flags at half-staff for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff at all state and local government buildings across Virginia.

This order is in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night.

According to Virginia State Capitol Police, the flags will remain at half staff until Ginsburg’s burial.

