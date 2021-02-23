Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of COVID-19 victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All U.S. and Virginia flags have been lowered in honor of people who have died from COVID-19.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered flags to be lowered on Monday in accordance with a proclamation from the White House. More than 500,000 Americans, including 7,486 Virginians, have died from COVID-19.

“Today, I ask all Americans to remember — remember those we lost and those who are left behind.” — President Biden on the more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/KtABRcpLHH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 23, 2021

“As we mourn the lives lost and pray for the grieving families, friends, neighbors, and loved ones left behind, let us unite in our resolve to defeat this virus,” Northam tweeted. “We must all keep doing our part to protect those around us by wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, February 26.