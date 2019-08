RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam orders flags to be lowered half-staff to honor the victims in the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

A statement from the Governor’s office early Sunday afternoon confirmed the order following President Trump’s previous one to lower the flags.

It's been 2 months since 12 people were killed in Virginia Beach. I called a special session because we have a gun violence emergency––no action.



Mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton killed 32 this week. When I say we have a gun violence emergency, this is what I mean. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 4, 2019

The order from the Governor covers flags of the United States at the State Capitol, and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds across Virginia to be lowered to half-staff.