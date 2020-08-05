Northam packs ‘We Care’ emergency food care packages at Feed More

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam packing meals for Feed More on August 5, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday morning, Governor Ralph Northam joined the Sentara Healthcare, Truist and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to show his support for the We Care COVID-19 Virginia Emergency Food Support program.

The ‘We Care’ program is providing meals to families during the coronavirus pandemic. The statewide initiative to feed families in need kicked off last Friday.

The model of the program is to meet increased food insecurity with a five-day food supply that Virginians can pick up at existing locations managed by the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

Read more about the program here.