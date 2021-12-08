Northam proposing nearly $245 million in funding for outdoor recreation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that nearly $245 million for outdoor recreation would be included in his proposed two-year budget.

The governor said this money would help expand the state’s network of regional trails, Virginia State Parks and the Office of Outdoor Recreation.

“Virginia is home to a robust outdoor recreation economy, with 41 state parks and more than 450 miles of recreational paths,” Northam said in the announcement. “Our natural assets draw tens of thousands of visitors each year, opening up countless opportunities for economic development across Virginia. This increased funding will make significant progress towards both preserving the beauty of Virginia’s landscape and ensuring that this critical industry continues to thrive for years to come.”

This announcement was made on Brown’s Island as part of Northam’s “Thank You Virginia” tour. On Tuesday, the governor announced the “largest investment in public safety in Virginia’s history.” It included raises for state troopers and deputies.

The governor’s proposed funding for outdoor recreation would include developing the Fall Line trails. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney applauded Northam’s commitment to expanding this kind of infrastructure in Virginia.

“As Chair of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority’s Finance Committee, I am particularly grateful for the Governor’s proposal to effectively bridge the funding gap between CVTA investment in the Fall Line Trail and the funding needed to complete the 43-mile Ashland-to-Petersburg nature route, which runs right through the City of Richmond,” Stoney said in a statement.

The announcement said outdoor recreation contributes an estimated $22 billion to the state’s economy and employs more than 197,000 people. Trails that have a large economic impact include the Capital Trail, which runs from Richmond to Williamsburg. This path alone generates $9 million in economic impact.

“Outdoor recreation provides an important boost to local economies,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, co-chair of the Outdoor Recreation Caucus in the General Assembly. “When a community has a multi-use trail, or a state park or forest, it is not only a draw for visitors, it improves the quality of life for those who live there. These investments will ensure more access to Virginia’s beautiful landscape for generations to come.”

This budget would also include funding for two full-time employees in the Office of Outdoor Recreation, which was started by Northam in 2019. This office was founded with the goal of according outdoor recreation efforts across multiple state agencies.