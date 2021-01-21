LIVE: Northam provides update on COVID-19 vaccinations this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is providing the state with an update on COVID-19 vaccinations during a visit to a mass vaccination site in Richmond.

The vaccination event is closed to the general public; all individuals eligible to receive vaccines at the event have been preregistered by their localities or departments.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Wednesday, 39,458 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 320,593 people have been administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A majority of the people fully vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group.

Compared to other states, Virginia is lagging behind when it comes to getting residents vaccinated.

Last week, the governor asked local health districts to ramp up vaccinations. The governor also set an ambitious goal to vaccinate 50,000 Virginians per day. Right now, Virginia averages 18,740 shots per day.

The governor’s briefing is slated to start at 2 p.m. 8News will carry it live online.