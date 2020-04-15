Northam pushes effort to recruit volunteers as Virginia braces for surge in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia braces for an expected surge of coronavirus patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities, Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing an effort to recruit volunteers to meet the demand for health care workers.

Anticipating a need of up to 30,000 medical and non-medical volunteers, the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) have worked together to reach out to college students and those with relevant experience who have recently filed for unemployment to help in the fight against the virus.

Roughly 14,700 people have already signed up with the MRC, the governor’s office said Wednesday, with nearly half of them with professional medical experience.

“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Northam said in a statement. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”

Virginia and the MRC are working with colleges and universities in the state to recruit students, particularly those in health and medical degree programs. According to Northam’s office, the state has also coordinated with hospitals, health systems and professional associations in order to recruit community members to volunteer.

“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy said Wednesday. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the Commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”

Nurses, nursing students and practitioners have been encouraged to apply. For additional information on how to become a volunteer, click here.

