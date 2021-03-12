Northam says Virginia can meet May 1 vaccine eligibility goal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the state will be able to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. He called the goal ambitious but one that Virginia can achieve.

The governor posted on Facebook following President Joe Biden’s address to the nation. Biden has directed states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. This is part of his plan to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4.

“Americans have longed for hope and honesty since the start of this pandemic—and that’s exactly what we heard from President Joe Biden tonight,” Northam wrote in his Facebook post.

Northam said that Virginia can celebrate independence from the virus if residents continue to follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated.

“This is how we will come together, face down this dark period, and emerge stronger than ever,” Northam wrote.