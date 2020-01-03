Northam calls proposed criminal justice reforms ‘a bold step’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) shared his criminal justice reform agenda on Friday, less than a week before the upcoming General Assembly session.

Among other initiatives, the governor’s plans include raising Virginia’s felony larceny threshold, decriminalizing marijuana and measures for parole reform.

“All Virginians deserve access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Gov. Northam said in a statement.

Northam has proposed to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana and instead making it a $50 fine. The governor’s proposed legislation would also pardon individuals’ simple possession convictions.

“My proposed criminal justice reform legislation and budget initiatives will combat mass incarceration, increase supports for returning citizens, and ensure meaningful second chances for those who have paid their debts to society. This is a bold step towards a more just and inclusive Commonwealth, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these measures into law,” the governor continued.

