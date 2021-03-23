Northam signs executive order to begin phasing out single-use plastics

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order on Tuesday which will phase out single-use plastics at state agencies, colleges and universities, within the next 120 days.

Northam’s announcement said most kinds of plastic are not easily or recyclable, so they end up as litter polluting the environment or taking up space in landfills. Less than nine percent of plastics are recycled in the U.S., according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

This new order will require all state agencies to discontinue busying, selling or distrusting items like plastic bags, plastic foam food service containers, plastic straws and water bottles.

“Plastic pollution has emerged as one of the most challenging environmental problems of our lifetime, with devastating impacts on our oceans and coasts, and many questions about human health effects,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “Decades of experience have shown us that breaking our plastic addiction is the only truly effective pollution reduction strategy.”

Clean Virginia Waterways added that about 83 percent of debris on the state’s beaches are made of plastic.

“This bold leadership from Governor Northam’s administration to phase out single-use plastic items from the Commonwealth’s state agencies and universities will go a long way to setting an example on how to reduce a major source of waste and pollution in Virginia’s coastal waters as well as our streams, rivers and agricultural fields,” the organization said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Northam signed H.B. 533, which bans the use of plastic foam containers for all food vendors by 2025.