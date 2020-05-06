Northam, state officials to deliver coronavirus update for Virginia

“All of our efforts have slowed its spread but they have not cured the disease,” Northam said Monday. “We must figure out a path forward but we must always be aware that this virus is still with us.”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to give an update on Virginia’s coronavirus response on Wednesday, as demonstrators protest against the restrictions ordered by the governor.

At his last briefing, Northam extended his order keeping nonessential businesses closed and previewed how the commonwealth plans to begin reopening its economy. He stressed that any path forward would need to be backed by data.

The latest COVID-19 figures have yet to be updated by the Virginia Department of Health due to a “technical issue.” On Tuesday, Virginia reported more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus and 713 deaths.

